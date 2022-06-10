HULBERT - The Hulbert Board of Trustees, during a June 9 meeting, approved the fiscal year 2022-2023 budget.
In the current year's budget, the General Fund totals $193,440. The town of Hulbert chose to allocate $710,774 for the 2020-'21 year. Of that amount, $200,198 was allocated for the general government fund, $461,222 to the police department, and $48,000 to the fire department.
The total budget for the street and alley fund is $31,520, and the Hulbert Public Works Authority fund has a total budget of $3,156,335, more than the current fiscal year's budget of $2,877,325.
Those interested in working full time for the Hulbert Police Department must be full-time CLEET-certified to obtain full-time benefits.
The board gave its nod to placing a memorial bench for irreplaceable community member and employee of Hulbert, Leona Welch. She was one of the longest-tenured employees of Hulbert before she passed away in 2020.
Trustee Tristan Brave said the bench would be something to admire.
Trustees nominated Seth Welch to step back into the role of Hulbert clerk-treasurer. Welch stepped down from the position during a May 12 meeting.
In other business, HPD logged nine county calls, four arrests, and seven vehicle impoundment.
Out of 182 total contacts, 94 citations were issued.
What's next
The meeting of Hulbert Board of Trustees is July 7 at 6 p.m. at the Hulbert Town Hall building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.