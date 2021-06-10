HULBERT - The Hulbert Board of Trustees, during a June 10 meeting, approved the fiscal year 2020-2021 budget.
In the current year's budget, the General Fund amounts to $162,864. The town of Hulbert chose to allocate $710,774 for the 2020-'21 year. Of that amount, $193,440 was allocated for the general government fund, $468,834 to the police department, and $48,500 to the fire department.
The total budget for the street and alley fund is $23,000, and the Hulbert Public Works Authority fund has a total budget of $2,877,325, more than the current fiscal year's budget of $2,599,300.
During unscheduled public appearances, Chris Hughes approached the board in regard to his recent dismissal from the Hulbert Police Department. Hughes said he was terminated from the department on Monday, June 7.
"[On] Saturday, I got off duty and I got off late. I had to drive my patrol unit to Wagoner to pick up the house key from my wife," Hughes said. "She wasn't able to come to me so I drove over there. I'll admit to it and there's no denying it."
Hughes said he never received a copy of the employee handbook and never signed anything pertaining to the department's policy before he was terminated.
"I was doing my job to the best of how I knew how," he said. "Obviously I had the hiccup and I will admit to it. I got a copy of the handbook after dismissal and read through it."
Mayor Kenneth Fore Jr. told Hughes he improperly used his patrol unit when he drove to Wagoner.
"That in my book is considered improper. You went out of your city limits. You went out of your county for a personal reason," said Fore.
Hughes argued the handbook doesn't state what is improper and what is unauthorized in regard to police units.
"Your police unit is for you to drive back and forth home and on duty," said Fore.
Fore told Hughes they would turn the matter over to City Attorney Grant Lloyd.
In other business, Hulbert Police Chief Carl Smith reported the HPD logged 10 county calls, four arrests, and six vehicle impoundment.
Out of 163 total contacts, 57 citations were issued.
What's next
The meeting of Hulbert Board of Trustees is July 8 at 6 p.m. at the Hulbert Town Hall building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.