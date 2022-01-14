HULBERT - The Hulbert Board of Trustees, during a Jan. 13 meeting, approved revisions to a handbook regarding COVID-19 protocols.
Kimberly Boston, of Hulbert Public Works Authority, said the revision included anyone who is required to don a mask for five days if they tested positive for the virus.
“If you are positive, five days with no symptoms and you come back but you have to wear your mask for fives days,” said Boston. “If you test positive, you have five days [quarantine] and then five days wearing the mask.”
In other business, Hulbert Police Chief Carl Smith reported the HPD logged five county calls, three arrests, and three vehicle impoundment.
Out of 118 total contacts, 27 citations were issued.
What’s next
The meeting of Hulbert Board of Trustees is Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. at the Hulbert Town Hall building.
