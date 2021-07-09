HULBERT - The Hulbert Board of Trustees, during a July 8 meeting, made changes to the speed limit on one roadway.
Trustee Tristan Brave said Geneva Spears told the board that vehicles were speeding up and down East Sixth Street in town. The speed limit was 40 mph and the board dropped it to 30 mph.
“It’s right about from the county barn all the way to Highway 51 and that was the only spot that it was 40 mph and the rest was of the whole road is already 30 mph,” said Brave.
The board gave nod to update and amend the Hulbert Public Works Authority customer policy. The employee handbook and policy revisions were sent to City Attorney Grant Lloyd.
In other business, Hulbert Police Chief Carl Smith reported the HPD logged nine county calls, six arrests, and two vehicle impoundment.
Out of 160 total contacts, 23 citations were issued.
What's next
The meeting of Hulbert Board of Trustees is Aug. 12 at 6 p.m. at the Hulbert Town Hall building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.