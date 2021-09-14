HULBERT – Members of the Hulbert Board of Trustees, during a Sept. 10 meeting, took no action on getting an annual event handed to them.
Rachel Purget told the board the annual event was created seven years ago, and it’s grown significantly in recent years.
“We were considering handing it over to the city. It’s a Fourth of July celebration and it’s Freedom Friday, so it’s the Friday before the [Fourth of July],” said Purget.
Proceeds are donated the local Veterans of Foreign Wars and to a military family.
“There’s always a veteran speaker [who] comes and they can talk about whatever they want to talk about. Then we have gift bags for the veterans and we do giveaways for them,” she said.
Mayor Kenneth Fore Jr. didn’t oppose the idea of the city taking the reins from Purget, but his concern was the fireworks show.
“The veterans are the backbone of this country. Something for the veterans, most definitely, but we need to talk about it and discuss it and see what we can bring to the table,” said Fore.
In other business, Hulbert Police Chief Carl Smith reported the HPD logged four arrests, and five vehicle impoundments. Out of 95 total contacts, 27 citations were issued.
Trustees voted to have Hulbert’s annual Trunk-or-Treat this year for 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31.
The board tabled amending the employee personnel policies until October’s meeting.
What's next
The meeting of Hulbert Board of Trustees is Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. at the Hulbert Town Hall building.
