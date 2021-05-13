HULBERT - The Hulbert Town Board of Trustees, during a May 13 meeting, approved a change to reservations at the town's park.
Trustee Tristan Brave said people can only reserve shelters from May 1 to Oct. 1, but more were interested in making reservations year-round.
“There are a lot of people who would really like to reserve shelters outside of that time frame, and all of it is done online now,” said Brave. “I was hoping we could change the rules for reservations and do year-round park reservations, but you can’t book more than six months in advance and you can’t make recurring booking.”
Mayor Kenneth Fore Jr. said he didn’t see an issue with those changes, and Brave made the motion, while Trustee Amanda Hakes seconded.
The board was updated with the Splash Pad and the cause of the delay for opening season. Hulbert Public Works Authority Superintendent Justin Hamby said the parts needed have been ordered, but there’s been a delay in delivery.
Action pertaining to the city’s tattoo policy was tabled until June’s meeting.
In other business, Hulbert Police Lt. Amber Rigsby reported the HPD logged three county calls, two arrests, and one vehicle impoundment. Out of 153 total contacts, 33 citations were issued.
A retirement party for former Mayor Shirley Teague is Saturday, May 15, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hulbert City Park. Food, drinks, and music from Pumpkin Hollow Band will be provided.
What’s next
The next meeting of Hulbert Board of Trustees is June 10 at 6 p.m. at the Hulbert Town Hall building.
