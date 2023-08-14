HULBERT – A representative from the Oklahoma Police Pension and Retirement System answered questions on possibly switching the pension plan for the Hulbert Police Department at the board of trustees meeting on Aug 11.
Ginger Sigler, executive director of OPPRS, answered questions from Kenneth Fore, mayor of Hulbert and members of the board of trustees.
“The [multiplier] percentage can go up at anytime, right?” asked Fore.
Sigler said it can, but it’s been over 20 years since the multiplier has increased.
“There is a bill out there that could raise [an employer’s contribution] to fourteen [percent],” said Sigler. “I don’t anticipate it ever going above that.”
If the bill passes, the contribution from employees will go from 8% of their base salary to 9%. The employer’s part would increase from 13% to 14%, said Sigler later.
Currently, an employee’s retirement benefit is calculated by multiplying the final average salary by years of credited service by a 2.5% multiplier.
The only reason legislators would raise the percentage is because the Legislature is trying to raise the 2.5% multiplier to a 3% multiplier, said Sigler.
“We are a 105% funded. We don’t need additional contributions at the moment,” said Sigler. “But if they increase the multiplier, then we would need additional income.”
If an employee contributes to this plan for 20 years, that person is guaranteed to have a lifetime income stream until death. And if they have been married for at least 30 months, the spouse will receive that lifetime income until they die, said Sigler.
The OPPRS serves as the primary pension provider for participating police officers across the state of Oklahoma. OPPRS is structured to invest member and employer contributions, as well as other assets, over the long-term to provide sustained pension benefits. Founded in 1981, the OPPRS now oversees a $3 billion portfolio.
In the public comment period, Brigette Manes asked if the city could turn the Christmas lights and have a lighting ceremony on during the Thanksgiving weekend.
“Our town is so loved from out-of-towners and we would like to have a celebration of our lights,” said Manes. “The churches in town would like to perform some songs and do some giveaways, and then turn on our lights.”
Manes also said she would like to have another cruise night, wherein cars from all over converge to show off, cruise and burnout during the event.
“I also want to make sure it’s OK with [Police Chief] Brandon [Quimby] because the last time it did get a little bit out of hand,” said Manes. “But I’m going to have a fundraiser that night and the proceeds are going to go raise money for the baseball fields for portable bathrooms.”
Manes also brought up a request for the trustees to have microphones installed because it is difficult for attendees to hear.
Trustees went into executive session to address removing Justin Hamby, city manager, from overseeing the Hulbert Police Department, and removing Kimberly Boston as code enforcement officer and appointing Gabrielle Anderson in that position. In regular session, the decision was made that Hamby would oversee the city and Quimby would oversee the police department. Anderson will take over the duties of code enforcement officer.
Anderson will attend the next Oklahoma code enforcement training that fits her schedule, once she completes the Council on Law Enforcement Education Training course.
The trustees decided the policy regarding overtime was that anything over 40 hours per week would be overtime.
The agenda item to approve, approve with modification, or deny a policy about driving personal vehicles for city business while on company time was tabled.
Autuum Ellis was approved to cross train with Boston and allow Ellis to access purchase orders and/or debit cards.
Ellis said she would like to attend classes to feel more comfortable processing paperwork, like payroll, for the city. The next Oklahoma Municipal League meeting is Sept 19-21. Boston is going to find out when the next budget trainings are going to be held at the OML.
The fire department was approved to spend $31,250.79 to purchase equipment from Platinum Apparatus. The funds are to replace outdated medical supplies and equipment for the new fire truck when they get the vehicle.
“Apparently while I was gone, everyone got upset at me over something,” said Butler. “But there has got to be communication. I can’t write a check if I don’t have any paperwork. I can’t do a new hire if I don’t have any paperwork. If I don’t know you hired somebody, how can I do my job as human resources?”
The trustees agreed that communication is important.
“Absolutely, communication,” said Trustee Amanda Hakes. “Communication, communication, communication.”
What’s next
The next meeting of the Board of Trustees is Sept 8, at 6 p.m., at City Hall.
