HULBERT - The Hulbert Board of Trustees, during a Dec. 8 meeting, discussed the possibility of purchasing new Christmas decorations.
Trustee Amanda Hakes said the decorations lined with the highway are dated.
"I was talking to [Hulbert Public Works Authority Superintendent Justin Hamby] about it, something more uniform I think, something that has all the same color of lights and something that'll be easier to get lights for," she said.
Trustees agreed to table the item until sometime in the spring.
The board gave its nod to updated security pledges with Bank of Cherokee County and rolling back the interest on a CD, back into the CD. A CD loan is a personal loan that uses a certificate of deposit to secure the loan funds.
No action was taken on the purchase agreement for body cameras to the Hulbert Police Department.
In other business, HPD logged 14 county calls, seven arrests, and 11 vehicle impoundment for November.
Out of 111 total contacts, 43 citations were issued.
What's next
The regular meeting of Hulbert Board of Trustees is Jan.12 at 6 p.m. at the Hulbert Town Hall building.
