HULBERT - The Hulbert Board of Trustees, during a May 14 meeting, approved a resolution of a project overview for a highway realignment.
Mayor Shirley Teague said the trustees deemed it necessary to create an alternative route that will be much safer.
"The Town Board of Trustees have chosen and approved project number one as the alternative route of their choice," said Shirley.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation will create the new alignment west of South Wilson Lane.
"This is where they're going to bring the State Highway 80 straight across, and that's what this resolution is for," said the mayor. "I believe it will happen in 2022 or 2023."
Trustees discussed the natural gas rates and transportation charges, but took no action.
The board gave its nod for Sam Alexander to conduct the audit for the town and Hulbert Public Works Authority.
In other business, Hulbert Police Chief Casey Rowe reported the HPD logged five county calls and two vehicle impoundments. Out of 25 total contacts, 13 speeding tickets were issued.
What's next
The regular meeting of Hulbert Board of Trustees is June 11 at 6 p.m. at the Hulbert Town Hall building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.