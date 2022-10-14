HULBERT – The Hulbert Board of Trustees approved an agreement for updates on ordinances during an Oct. 13 meeting.
Kimberly Boston, deputy town clerk, said Tahlequah used General Code for updates and recodifications to its ordinances. Several others have used the services and told Boston they were pleased with General Code.
“We talked about it earlier and I wanted to vote on it, and [City Attorney Grant Lloyd] suggested we get some bids on it. But I don’t think we’re going to get anywhere close to this, and I say we go ahead and use these people. We’ve got recommendations from our auditor, our insurance company.” Boston said.
Trustee Tristan Brave said the updates to the ordinances were badly needed. He made the motion to enter into the agreement, while Trustee Amanda Hakes seconded.
The board gave its nod to rules and requirements for food trucks vendors. Cakin’ It was in Hulbert, while Donna Flowers had the lemonade, and Boston said it was a success.
“They can technically come back, as long as they purchase a permit, anytime they want. They can buy a $50 permit for the year, they can come back on other property anytime they want and as many times as they want,” Boston said.
Approval of premium booking for the city park was granted by the board. Brave said they were using an online booking system for free.
“There are quite a bit of limitations using it for free. We don’t have a whole lot of control on how things are booked,” he said. “We’re starting to see a lot of people book a shelter and then not use it. We’re starting to see a lot of people book two or three shelters so they get their pick of shelter if they want.”
The premium version of the booking services would ease the burden Brave discussed, and then some.
In other business, HPD logged 12 county calls, six arrests, and six vehicle impoundment for September.
Out of 190 total contacts, 78 citations were issued.
What's next
The regular meeting of Hulbert Board of Trustees is Nov.10 at 6 p.m. at the Hulbert Town Hall building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.