HULBERT – A resolution supporting local farmers markets in the town of Hulbert was unanimously approved by the Board of Trustees during an April 13 meeting.
“The kids of Hulbert, especially the Ag program, they have a greenhouse and they’re going to start utilizing that. They’ve started with their vegetables and herbs, so if we can bring this all in together, I think it would be good for the town,” said Trustee Amanda Hakes. “It’s good for the kids. They could set up near the school.”
Lora Buechele, Cherokee County Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust Healthy Living Program coordinator, said the resolution allows farmers markets to set up on city properties.
Also presented by TSET, the board approved a Complete Streets resolution, which would help the town assess how to make streets safe for all users.
“Complete Streets is the idea of making transportation safe for all modes of transportation, including bicycle and walking and automobiles,” said Buechele. “It really allows city leadership to take the time and prioritize projects, prioritize funding, assess the community, know where you want to put sidewalks, crosswalks.”
The trustees tabled an ordinance that, if approved, would restrict tobacco/e-cigarette retailers within areas where youth are primarily located, such as schools, parks, and child care centers.
“When there are tobacco retailers near youth, you see an increase in youth tobacco use,” said Buechele. “You also see an increase whenever it’s near a school.”
As a way to educate store owners and employees about laws prohibiting tobacco sales to the underaged, TSET works with youth volunteers who visit Cherokee County stores and ask to buy a tobacco product.
In a March 14 Daily Press article, Buechele said of the 21 tobacco retailer education visits conducted in February, employees of all stores refused to sell tobacco to the underaged person.
“There is a grandfather clause, so current stores would not be affected by this policy,” said Buechele.
A sidewalk and drainage project using American Rescue Plan Act funds was approved. The project will be on Sixth Street, between Elm and Birch streets.
The board amended the town’s food truck policy regarding the number of times a week a vendor can set up within the city limits.
Trustee Hakes made a motion to allow one food truck vendor to set up once during the week, and one food truck vendor to set up on the weekend, with no food trucks permitted during January and July.
“I think that’s fair,” she said.
Mayor Kenneth Fore seconded the motion, but Trustee Brave voted against the amendment.
“I like it how it is and I don’t want to see it changed,” he said.
Items of discussion and possible action related to the agreement with Grant Lloyd, the town’s attorney, and discussion and possible action regarding an agreement with attorney J. Trevor Hammons, of Norman, were also tabled.
“I have contacted a gentleman that is not affiliated with this town,” said Trustee Hakes. “I feel like it would be a fresh new set of eyes and ears to make sure everything that we have going on here is on the up and up.”
She added that Lloyd, who has been the town’s attorney since 2021, hasn’t done anything wrong, but she felt it would be better to have someone in that position who didn’t know anyone.
During discussion, the trustees said Hammons would be receiving the same contract rate as Lloyd, which was not disclosed, plus $100 per trip to Hulbert.
“This one kind of puts me really on the fence,” said Brave. “I do appreciate the work you’ve done for us but I also enjoy fresh eyes.”
Following discussion, Fore made a motion to table the item pending a review to see if Hammons is sponsored by the Oklahoma Municipal League and the Oklahoma Municipal Assurance Group.
In other business, Hulbert Police Department logged 13 county calls, 23 vehicle impounds, and made 192 contacts, and the Hulbert Fire Department responded to two structure fires and two motor vehicle collisions.
As this was Brave’s last meeting, following the meeting, Trustee-elect April Goodman was sworn into office. Goodman will replace Brave, who served four years.
What’s next
The next Hulbert Public Works Authority Board of Trustees meeting is at 6 p.m. on May 11, followed by the Town of Hulbert Board of Trustees meeting at 6:30 p.m. on the same day.
