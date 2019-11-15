HULBERT - The Hulbert Board of Trustees approved an ordinance that was a revised and restated retirement plan with the Oklahoma Municipal Retirement Fund.
Town Clerk Leona Welch said this was a renewal of the current contract, and there were no changes.
"I don't think there are any changes that would be disastrous to us. Normally when they have to have any kind of upgrade to the master plan, usually it's for our benefit and I don't have a problem with it," said Welch.
Costs with Zenner Products concerning an automatic meter reading system was also discussed, but the item was tabled in order to get a second quote.
In other business, Hulbert Police Department Chief Casey Rowe reported the HPD logged six county calls, four arrests, and four vehicle impounds during October.
Out of the 187 total contacts, 92 speeding tickets were issued.
The "Deck the Halls"-themed Hulbert Christmas Parade is Dec. 14 at 6 p.m.
What's next
The next regular meeting of Hulbert Board of Trustees is Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. at the Hulbert Town Hall building
