Hulbert trustees stress city park is still open

The town of Hulbert last week announced it would close city offices, playground equipment and the volleyball net in the park amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
"This decision was not made lightly; however, considering current events, the town feels this is in the best interest of all citizens and visitors. While the playground equipment is closed, the park is not," said Trustee Tristan Brave.
Brave said this doesn't mean Hulbert residents shouldn't go outside their homes, and the closure doesn't include the horseshoe pits, the walking trail, or grass areas.
"We encourage people to get fresh air and let the children exert energy. However, we must also emphasize both Gov. Kevin Stitt's executive order of no groups larger than 10 people and the CDC recommendation to keep a 6-foot distance from others.”
Hulbert Police Chief Casey Rowe said his department has seen a decrease in call volumes and traffic stops recently.
“At this point, we are on lockdown at the office, and we are still running on calls,” said Rowe. “We are following guidelines and what other cities are doing.”
While Hulbert Public Works Authority and the city of Hulbert have closed their lobby, Brave said residents can still make payments over the phone, online, or in the dropbox.
“People in Hulbert are taking this serious enough and business are following the state’s orders,” said Brave.
Payments can be made online at www.townofhulbertok.gov.
