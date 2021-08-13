HULBERT - Members of the Hulbert Board of Trustees, during an Aug. 12 meeting, were updated on operations of the police department, fire department, and library.
Cherokee Lowe, branch manager for the Hulbert and Kansas libraries, said the mask policy has been changed due to the Delta variant.
"We had changed our policy through the summer where people didn't have to wear a mask inside the library, and then last week, they changed it where the staff had to wear masks. Then this week, they've changed it to where everybody has to wear a mask again, anyone over the age of 5," said Lowe.
In-person events and programs that were scheduled have been put on hold for the time being, and Lowe said they are working to bring back some events for which people are able to social distance.
"We're going to do some stuff like the Ice Cream Social that we did last year, where people can drive by and get ice cream and we'll talk about the library," she said.
In other business, Hulbert Police Chief Carl Smith reported the HPD logged 10 county calls, four arrests, and no vehicle impoundment. Out of 115 total contacts, 36 citations were issued.
Mayor and Fire Chief Kenneth Fore Jr. said it's been a relatively slow month at HVFD, but they are having a ticket drawing for a $500 cash prize. Tickets are $5 a piece and can be purchased until Sept. 22.
The board tabled amending the employee personnel policies until September's meeting.
What's next
The meeting of Hulbert Board of Trustees is Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. at the Hulbert Town Hall building.
