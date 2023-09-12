HULBERT – Hulbert residents voted against a proposition in a special election on Sept. 12 that would have allowed the clerk-treasurer to be appointed by the mayor with the approval of the Board of Trustees.
According to unofficial results, 22 residents, or 81.48 percent, voted against the proposition, while five residents, 18.52 percent, voted for the proposition. A total of 27 people cast ballots.
The last term of the clerk-treasurer position expired on April 13, 2023, and according to town officials, no qualified applicants filed for the four-year position by the July 27, 2023, deadline.
The unofficial results are expected to be certified on Sept. 16, 2023.
