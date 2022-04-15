Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 79F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 54F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.