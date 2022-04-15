A Hulbert woman was killed Thursday evening after her motorcycle struck a vehicle on 710 Road.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Natasha West, 42, was crossed the center line while piloting a 2022 Kawasaki Ninja and struck a vehicle driven by Della Capps, 34, of Hulbert.
West was pronounced dead by Northeastern Health System EMS personnel. Capps was transported to NHS for arm and head injuries. She was treated and released.
West was wearing a helmet, and the OHP said the cause of the crash was the motorcycle's traveling left of center.
