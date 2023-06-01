A Hulbert woman who pleaded guilty to killing a man she was living with in 2017 was sentenced in federal court on May 31 to 64-months imprisonment with a supervised release for a term of three years.
Keia Marie Beaver, 33, was initially charged with second-degree murder in Cherokee County District Court after she shot Jeremy Wayne Faglie, 33; however, the case was dismissed in 2021 based on the 2020 U.S. Supreme Court McGirt ruling.
The Daily Press previously reported the defendant was first arrested on Oct. 17, 2017, and according to Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office reports, she told authorities that Faglie awoke that morning and noticed their truck window had been broken.
Thinking the vandal was still outside, Beaver said Faglie instructed her to load their .22-caliber rifle; however, when she was loading the firearm, Beaver claimed it fired and the bullet struck the victim.
Later, Beaver reportedly told authorities the victim had abused her that morning and threatened her with a gun, which prompted her to retrieve the rifle and fire at him in an attempt to scare him.
Following the dismissal, charges were filed against the defendant in U.S. Eastern District Court of Oklahoma.
Beaver faced one count of murder in Indian Country; one count of use, carry, brandish, and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence; and one count of count three was causing the death and murder of a person by use of a firearm.
A plea agreement was filed on May 9, 2022, and Beaver pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in Indian Country. Just over a year later, she received her sentence on May 31, 2023.
According to a notice of dismissal filed by the state on May 31 in U.S. Eastern District Court of Oklahoma, the state dismissed the remaining charges stating that “further prosecution of these charges is deemed unwarranted” as the defendant entered into a “plea agreement and pled guilty to count one.”
