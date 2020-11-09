BRISTOW – Members of the Hulbert 4-H chapter took third place at the recent Oklahoma State Commercial Cattle Grading Contest in Bristow.
AFR/OFU Cooperative sponsored the inaugural event, which boasted approximately 400 individual FFA and 4-H students in more than 100 teams demonstrating their knowledge of the commercial cattle industry.
Members of the third-place Hulbert 4-H team were Landon Chester, Nathan Rowoan, Calan Teague, and Dusty Tedd. In addition to the team victory, Calan placed second in the 4-H individual competition.
To excel in the contest, participants employed their knowledge of high-quality cattle traits to choose breeding and market animals that would prove profitable in real-life production situations. The contestants ranked animals by structural soundness of replacement heifers, profitability of cull cows, market steer yield potential, and more. Ultimately, contestants were rewarded for their recognition of high-quality cattle – just as a producer would profit from similar selection within their own herd.
“The ability to identify the best animals within the herd or in the auction ring is of utmost importance to a successful cattle operation. Developing this skill early in life ensures contestants’ success as future cattle producers,” said AFR/OFU Cooperative President Scott Blubaugh. “We are proud to sponsor a competition that translates to real-life situations and encourages Oklahoma’s youth to pursue careers in production agriculture.”
The contest offered competition opportunity for individuals in three age brackets – 4-H, FFA and adult – and three- or four-person 4-H or FFA teams. Awards were presented to the top five individual or team in each bracket.
For more information on the Oklahoma State Commercial Cattle Grading Contest or other AFR Youth Program sponsorships, contact AFR/OFU Interim Youth Coordinator Jim Pilkington at 918-830-0017 or jim.pilkington@afrmic.com.
AFR/OFU Cooperative is a membership services organization established in 1905 as Oklahoma Farmers Union. AFR/OFU provides educational, legislative and cooperative programs across the state and serves as a watchdog for Oklahoma’s family farmers and ranchers and rural communities. The organization is actively supportive of the state’s agricultural industry and rural population with membership consisting of farmers actively involved in production agriculture and non-farmers adding their voice in support of AFR/OFU principles.
