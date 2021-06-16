The Humane Society of Cherokee County is collecting bar codes/UPCs from Reasor's Best Choice brands.

They can be turned in at any of the following locations: Vivid Salon and Boutique, 109 N. Muskogee Ave.; Katfish Kitchen, 1095 E. Fourth St.; Petsense, 1909 S. Muskogee Ave.; Thunderbowl, 833 W. Choctaw St.; and Lakeside Veterinary Service, 25352 State Highway 82.

The labels can also be mailed to 20133 E. 781 Road, Tahlequah, OK 74464.

