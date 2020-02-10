The Humane Society of Cherokee County is providing low-cost spay and neuter services for cats and dogs of low-income pet owners living in Cherokee County with an annual total household income of less than $25,000.
HSCC an all-volunteer 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization dedicated to helping abused and abandoned animals. Spay and neuter services are provided by Dr. Amber Horn at Lakeside Veterinary Clinic in Park Hill. To schedule an appointment, call the HSCC phone at 918-457-7997 and leave a message with name, phone number, and details about the animal(s) to be altered, such as gender, number, age and weight. A volunteer will return the call to determine qualifications, cost for services, and answer any questions you may have.
All requests for the low-income spay and neuter program must go through HSCC. Do not contact the veterinarian.
