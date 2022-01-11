The Humane Society of Cherokee County is offering a low-cost spay and neuter program for dogs and cats. To qualify, the owner must be a resident of Cherokee County and have an annual household income of no more than $25,000.
To start the process, applicants must visit the HSCC website at humanecherokeecounty.org and fill out and submit the application. Applicants will then be contacted. Those without computer access can call 918-457-7997 and ask for a volunteer for assistance with the application.
Spaying and neutering helps address the issue of unwanted cats and dogs in Cherokee County.
