The Humane Society of Cherokee County is an all-volunteer not-for-profit organization dedicated to helping abused and abandoned animals in Cherokee County. It is providing low-cost spay and neuter services for cats and dogs of low-income pet owners in Cherokee County with an annual total household income of less than $25,000.
Spay and neuter services are being provided by Dr. Amber Horn at Lakeside Veterinary Clinic in Park Hill. All requests must go through HSCC; do not contact the veterinarian.
To schedule an appointment for a pet, call the HSCC message phone at 918-457-7997 and leave a message with name, phone number, and details about the animal(s) to be altered, such as gender, number, age and weight. A volunteer will return the call as soon as possible to determine qualifications, cost for services, and answer any questions.
