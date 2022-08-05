The Humane Society of Cherokee County is offering a low cost spay/neuter program for dogs and cats. To qualify, the owner must be a resident of Cherokee County and have an annual household income of no more than $40,000.
Individuals can go to humanecherokeecounty.org, fill out an application, and submit it. A volunteer will then be in contact. Those who do not have computer access, or are not able to submit the application online, can call 918-457-7997 and a volunteer will assist them.
Spaying/neutering pets is a responsible action of owners, helping address the issue of unwanted cats and dogs in Cherokee County.
