The Humane Society of Cherokee County is offering a low cost spay/neuter program for dogs and cats. To qualify, the owner must be a resident of Cherokee County and have an annual household income of no more than $40,000.
Individuals can go to humanecherokeecounty.org, fill out an application, and submit it. A volunteer will then be in contact with the individual.
If someone does not have computer access, or is otherwise not able to submit the application online, they can call 918-457-7997 and a volunteer will assist them with the application.
Spaying/neutering pets is a responsible action on the part of owners, helping to address the issue of unwanted cats and dogs in Cherokee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.