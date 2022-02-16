The Humane Society of Cherokee County offers a low-cost spay/neuter program for dogs and cats. To qualify, the owner must be a resident of Cherokee County and have an annual household income of no more than $40,000.

To start the process, residents can visit the HSCC website, humanecherokeecounty.org, fill out an application, and submit it. Applicants will be contacted by a volunteer. Those who do not have computer access can call 918-457-7997 to ask to submit an application over the phone.

Spaying and neutering pets is responsible, and helps prevent unwanted cats and dogs in Cherokee County.

