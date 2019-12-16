Hulbert may be small in size, but it was enormous in Christmas spirit Saturday evening for its annual parade.
Long before the 6 p.m. start time, finished floats and those still in progress lined each side of the road leading through town. People in costumes and others working to complete the floats chatted with excitement.
Dressed in a holiday-themed suit, Tristan Brave, a Hulbert Board of Trustees member, talked with participants about their floats in preparation for announcing the parade later.
"I absolutely love the parade. We get so many people out to our city and in the parade, and for the giveaway at the end," said Brave. "The cash and prizes are a blessing to many people."
After the parade, tickets for donated cash and prizes were given away at the door of the Hulbert School Auditorium.
Brave was talking to Police Chief Casey Rowe, who coordinates the parade.
"It's Christmas time and the parade makes our kids happy and the community happy," said Rowe. "And it gets bigger and better every year. The town is growing and we love it."
Expressing gratitude to those who made donations for the giveaway, Rowe said he can't thank them enough.
Parade Marshal Loretta Shade sat quietly in her vehicle, watching all the activity around her.
"It is such a surprise. When they asked me, I wasn't sure what to do," said Shade. "But the kids enjoy it and the town gets everybody out."
Relatives – like Shade's niece, Mary Lea Carey – knew what to do.
"We're so excited they chose her to be parade marshal. She's a very special person, a staple in this town," said Carey..
Friends and family standing with Carey added more information all at once: "They're naming a new housing addition for her and uncle Hastings"; "She's done a multitude of community service"; and "She was a teacher at Lost City and Hulbert for years."
Sandy Long, with Cherokee Nation Management Resources, was helping put together the chief's float for the fifth time this season. The nativity float was the idea of former Deputy Chief S. Joe Crittenden, according to Long.
"Deputy Chief Crittenden wanted a religious one, and every year, we bought a new figurine," she said.
Waiting beside the nativity float, Miss Cherokee Meekah Roy talked to Little Cherokee Ambassador Wyatt Carey.
"I remember going to Christmas parades since I was little," said Roy. "It's fun to see everyone in the Christmas spirit."
Lights covered the hood of District 2 Cherokee County Commissioner Mike Brown's truck, which would be driven by wife Tammy, as he walked the parade, greeting those watching from along the curbside.
"This is community, what it's all about," said Brown. "Without folks, you lose a community."
Two school bands warmed up, representing Hulbert and Shady Grove schools.
Live music makes a parade so much better, said Hulbert band director David Dill, who played trumpet with the students.
Saxophonist and student Corbin Turney was looking forward to marching.
"It allows me to express myself musically and creatively, and put on a show for the community," said Turney.
One of the largest floats belonged to the Hulbert Community Library.
"We like to be part of the community we serve and give back," said library Manager Cherokee Lowe. "We have a lot of fun and enjoy it."
Firetrucks with bright lights added to the festivities, and one had a cute little boy, Derek Lamons, peering out of a window held by mom Dena Lamons.
Four girls on three horses kept them steady as they waited for the parade to begin. Red velvet ribbons hung from manes and tails. They were at the end with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Smiling and waving from a sleigh pulled by reindeer, all on a trailer, the North Pole pair received cheers from the crowd.
Scrambling for candy as it scattered along the street, many children and adults moved fast to gather treats.
Emily Andrade stood watching with her family
"Christmas is our favorite holiday," she said.
Linda Colburn said the parade was a family tradition.
Dixie Capps came to watch her nephew Lance Capps march with the Shady Grove band.
"I love Christmas and the holly jolly of it," she said.
