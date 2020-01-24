WASHINGTON, D.C. – Attorney General Mike Hunter was elected by his peers to serve as the National Association of Attorneys General chairman for the Midwest Region during the organization’s recent Capital Forum.
The leadership role allows the attorney general to host a regional meeting in Oklahoma City, or another location within the region, on the topic of his choice. He will announce his chairman’s initiative at a later date. He was one of four attorneys general elected to lead their respective region.
Hunter said he looks forward to the opportunity to serve in a leadership role for NAAG.
“I am honored that my colleagues in the Midwest Region have put their trust in me to serve as their chairman this year,” said Hunter. “NAAG is an outstanding organization that assists attorneys general, helping us to better serve the citizens of our states. I am privileged to serve on its executive committee, where I can help the organization advance its mission. I also look forward to strengthening my relationships with attorneys general in the Midwest Region and working with them to host a successful event this fall.”
His election as the Midwest Region chairman also makes him a member of NAAG’s executive committee, which is charged with leading the association’s operations as well as planning its annual national meetings.
The NAAG Midwest Region is made up of 11 states, including Oklahoma, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio and Wisconsin.
The meeting will take place between June and October 2020.
