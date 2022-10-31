Individuals and families enjoyed fall fun, food, and games throughout the day on Oct. 29 at Norris Park and downtown Tahlequah.
Festivities began Saturday morning with the Tahlequah Farmers' Market Fall Festival.
This was the last market of the season, and President Marla Saeger said TFM was celebrating setting many records, great attendance and sales, new vendors, the foundation of a mobile market, and an incredible year overall.
"Program contributions to our community were huge. American Farmland Trust's yearly 'Vote for Your Favorite Market' campaign got us No. 1 in Oklahoma, No. 7 in the Southwest Region of the U.S., and No. 75 in the U.S.A. of over 8,000 markets," said Saeger. "It was a very good year!"
Saeger said 21 vendors and 640 customers were present for the Fall Festival.
"We had a cake walk, live music, games, T-shirt sales, drawings for prizes, and giveaways," she said.
Saeger said the final market day is always bittersweet.
"Yes, we're tired and ready to sleep in on Saturday mornings in our warm beds, but we will be missing our market community something horrible," she said. "Just because we're sleeping a little later on Saturdays, don't think that we're not getting ready for next year. Our yearly meeting is in January. Be looking for us!"
Vendor Sarah Brennan of Flowers by the Creek in Park Hill also said she felt bittersweet about the last market day.
"I am definitely ready for it to be the last one. It's definitely a wind-down time. You can feel it in the garden," said Brennan.
Brennan has come to the market every Saturday this season and said everyone has been really nice.
"I remember my first time here and saying, 'I'm hooked," she said.
Sherri Combs stopped by Wise Cat Apothecary's booth at the farmers' market on Oct. 29. Combs said she wanted to come out on TFM's last day.
"We like to support local [businesses] and products that are homeopathic and homegrown," said Combs.
Later that Saturday afternoon, Earth Medicine Curiosity Gift Shop hosted its first annual Tahl-Lo-Ween Scavenger Hunt, which Meghan Phillips said was a success.
"We had 24 teams participate in the scavenger hunt," said Phillips. "We know the weather was bad, but we were so happy to see everyone come out and have fun even in the rain!"
Phillips said the event's top three teams were Team Backwater, Team Burr, and Team Nimmo.
"They all received gift baskets that were loaded with goodies from all the sponsors of the event. We had door prizes for seven lucky winners, mystery prizes hidden within the scavenger hunt route, and gave away $100 for the costume contest."
Phillips said the shop plans on continuing the fun next year.
"This has definitely been a learning experience," she said. "I believe if the weather would have worked in our favor we would have had double the teams."
