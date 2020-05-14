STILWELL – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and other agencies in the hunt for a man suspected of murder.
On May 13, the Adair County Sheriff’s Office was called to 4725 Road in Stilwell, where Brandon Stane was found dead from a gunshot wound.
Tyler Presley, 35, was identified as the suspect, and he fled the scene before first responders arrived. The OSBI said Presley’s whereabouts are unknown.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Presley, and several agencies are assisting in that search.
Anyone who any information, or knows where Presley is, should contact the Adair County Sheriff’s Office or the OSBI at 800-522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov. Those with information can remain anonymous.
