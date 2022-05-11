Hunter puts hat in ring for co. treasurer

Noel Hunter has announced her candidacy for Cherokee County treasurer.
A lifelong resident of Cherokee County, Hunter is the daughter of Richard Robbins of Peggs. She is a lifelong construction worker and Margaret Robbins and Joe Walker. Her mother served as an employee of the Cherokee County Court Clerk's Office for 21 years until she became court clerk and served for 11 more years before retiring.
Hunter is married to John Pat Hunter, and together, they have four children: Daniel Dallis, Adam Spencer, Tyler Hunter, and Amber Hunter and three grandkids.
A 1986 graduate of Tahlequah High School, she is serving as secretary of the Democrat women’s group and a member of the County Clerks and Deputies Association, and County Officers and Deputies Association. She has received numerous training certificates from Oklahoma State University, including accounting and purchasing.
Hunter has followed her mother’s example and has dedicated her life to Cherokee County. She has worked for the county for the past 25 years, in her current role as payroll and human resources deputy, and she works hand in hand with all offices. Hunter has built relationships with different entities, including the treasurer’s office.
Hunter’s goal as county treasurer is to continue to improve and update the office with good work ethics, accountability and transparency that has been established by the outstanding stewardship of the current treasurer.
“I look forward to helping Cherokee County grow while maintaining and building a sound relationship with fellow co-workers, other offices, and the community,” she said. “My family instilled in me a strong work ethic and the ability to serve. I’m not afraid to work long hours to get the job done.”
