Hunter’s Home begins virtual December events

Hunter’s Home, a historically significant museum and landmark in Cherokee County, typically holds numerous events throughout the year. But due to COVID-19, many things have had to change.
Visitors are limited to 20 at a time, and most events have been moved to a virtual landscape to continue informing and entertaining the public.
Normally, there is a $10 subscription fee to access the Hunter’s Home private Facebook page, “Life at Hunter’s Home,” but for December, the fee has been waived.
“The December Life at Hunter's Home subscription group will have the normal $10 fee waived in lieu of holding our annual open house,” said Lisa Rutherford, historic interpreter. “Each month, we post recipes, craft instructions, demonstrations of cooking the recipe and making the craft, and a tour. It might be a behind-the-scenes tour, or in the past, we did the Ghost Stories tour, and this month will be the decorated house tour.”
While staff considered the Ghost Stories event a success, they learned a lot from it to use moving forward.
“I figured it was a success because it kept us in the public eye, but we did not get nearly as many people as we normally do,” said Jennifer Frazee, historic interpreter. “We also didn’t get to promote it for long, and there are many people currently out of work. I would call it a success based off of the times that we are in.”
Each month, Hunter’s Home will archive materials and events from previous months and move on to activities planned for the current month. So far, for December, recipes and craft instructions have been posted to the page. Videos and guides for those recipes and crafts will be posted later in the month.
“[On Dec. 1], we archived the November content and posted the first December items, which will be a recipe for cooking quail and the instructions for the Moravian star folded paper ornaments,” said Rutherford. “This is so subscribers can assemble ingredients and craft supplies ahead of time if they wish, to follow along with the demonstration videos that will be posted later.”
Other tours and videos discussing quail hunting are to be posted throughout the month. Frazee also mentioned this new monthly Facebook subscription will not stop after the pandemic, but will continue as an alternative way to visit the home.
“This will be a monthly subscription until I am gone,” said Frazee. “As we get better tools to be able to do things better, it will just be another way for people to be able to support us. And we heard from the differently abled community, as well, that they appreciated it greatly.”
Frazee said that due to some community members not being able to traverse the house as well as others, the Facebook live tours and other activities posted are a tremendous help to them.
Check it out
To access the group, all one has to do is request access on the Facebook page, “Life at Hunter’s Home.” When the text box pops up asking if they have paid, type in “December” to activate the free month subscription. This will remain until Jan. 1, when the subscription requirement is to be reinstated.
