With this month's exhibit, the Hunter's Home staff hopes to shine a light on those who were often in the house's shadows.
"Voices of Hunter's Home: Enslaved People" features wood cutouts of some of the enslaved people who worked and lived at the Park Hill plantation, built by George Murrell in 1845.
"It's Black History Month. These stories are not told," said Jennifer Frazee, Hunter's Home living history interpreter. "This plantation was built by enslaved people. There's a whole bunch of history not being told from that perspective. We want to get that information out and magnify those voices, as well."
By the end of February, all 20-24 almost life-sized panels will be installed. David Fowler, site director, and Greg McGee, outdoor historical interpreter and livestock manager, made the cutouts. They did need some assistance when it came time to tracing real people's outlines on the wood boards.
The aprons worn by the cutouts are handmade by Lisa Rutherford, Hunter's Home living history interpreter and Cherokee National Treasure. The exhibit was created using a grant from the Tahlequah Community Fund. Paper guides of the display will be available for those who like to do self-guided tours.
Six representations of the enslaved people were in position on Tuesday. They are placed near where a visitor in Hunter's Home would have encountered them the most.
Andy, a waiter, is in the front hall near the door to welcome guests. Sylvia, a housemaid, is in the parlor with George and Minerva Murrell. In this scenario, the Murrells have been out since Minera's birthday celebration at the end of January.
"The Murrells wouldn't have opened their own door," said Frazee. "They would have been serving the food. They would have taken coats and brought drinks."
Eliza and her daughter, Kitty, are in the kitchen.
"Visitors would not have seen them, but they would have encountered Eliza's cooking," said Frazee. "This culture was an entertainment culture; they were entertaining all the time. The cooks were well trained. Some were trained in European fashion, just about gourmet level. They would serve elaborate and fantastic displays."
The cleaning slaves would have been almost invisible to visitors, according to Frazee.
"They were to not be seen or heard," said Frazee. "They would have seen the plantation workers. With 42 slaves and the Murrells and family and visitors, this place was constantly in motion and action."
The panels representing the enslaved workers will be in the house and in the outside structures.
"We don't want them out in the weather to ruin the panels, but they will be as close as possible to where they would have worked," said Frazee.
This will include, among other people, the gardener, field hands, blacksmith, laundress, and wagoneer.
Cutouts being put on display this week include: Susan, seamstress; Peggy, nurse; Patience, laundress; and Mose, wagoneer. Patience and Mose will be in the cabin.
In one piece of research, Peggy was listed as a 22-year-old nurse.
"She doesn't have a kid listed with her, so we don't think she was breastfeeding. She was probably watching the youngest Murrell boy or the other slaves' children," said Frazee. "She could have been tending to Mnerva. She was 15 when Minerva died, so she could have been old enough to do that."
Shirley Pettingill, former manager over the Murrell Home, did a lot of research on the slaves, so Frazee had that to help design the exhibit, as well as Works Progress Administration narratives, memoirs, and other documents.
"At the end of the war, George made a list of slaves. He had listed the names and the occupations they had. He turned those into the federal government, probably to receive compensation for the slaves he had lost," said Frazee. "We also have the diary Emily Murrell kept while she stayed here. She mentioned several of the slaves."
Another resource was the freedmen rolls.
"Some of the slaves came back and gave interviews," said Frazee. "We are actively looking for people who are descended from slaves in this region, so we can share their stories and bring that back out into focus."
Check it out
Hunter's Home, 19479 E. Murrell Home Road, is open Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For more information about exhibits, programs, or admission costs, call 918-456-2751; email huntershome@okhistory.org; or visit www.okhistory.org/huntershome.
