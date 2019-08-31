PARK HILL - Hunter's Home kicked off its Living History Season Friday, and will offer free admission all weekend during the Cherokee National Holiday.
While the site and antebellum home are open Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., the living history activities will happen Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. During these times, interpreters will demonstrate 19th-century chores, crafts, gardening, cooking, and trades.
On Friday afternoon, Historical Interpreter Jennifer Frazee was sewing a shirt, Historical Interpreter Lisa Rutherford was making "housewives" sewing kits, and Site Director David Fuller was crafting a hickory branch into a large pestle, which will be used to grind corn and wheat. He said he knows of a tree with a hollow spot in it, so he wants to make a new mortar, too.
This season replaces the once-a-month Saturday activities that used to be held.
"We expanded it out so they can come out anytime those three days and don't have to try to catch it during that one time," said Frazee. "We have a laundry day where we wash our clothes out here. We'll do things young ladies would have been doing in the 19th century, such as painting or needlepoint."
Other activities visitors may witness this fall include harvesting corn and vegetables, readying the flower beds for winter, and the planting of cold-weather vegetables, such as beets, leeks, turnips and cabbage.
"This is the first time we've done a full year of living history," said Fowler. "We had a bad growing season, though."
Along with the name change from the Murrell Home, the 40-acre property is transitioning to a living history site. This means that most everything on the property and in the house will be time-period appropriate. Hunter's Home is a member of the Association for Living History, Farm, and Agricultural Museums.
Hunter's Home is reverting to the mid-1800s. Period-appropriate attire is worn by staff and volunteers.
Activities, furniture, crops, and more have been researched, typically using records kept by members of George M. Murrell's family.
The historical interpreters have been busy making items used at the site, such as baskets, brooms, sewing kits, aprons and more.
"We have to have potholders to work out here, so we make a few extras to sell. Guests see it being used, see it being made, and then purchase in the gift shop," said Frazee. "We were selling things not quite period-appropriate."
They also hold workshops to teach guests how to make some of the items or foods. Frazee said the schedule is still getting solidified, but some plans are for sewing kits, potholders and paper marbling.
"A lot comes from necessity. I have to marble paper for the journals we will sell, so I thought I would teach others," she said. "We will have a volunteer clothing workshop. They can make their own clothes and learn how to wear them properly. These clothes can cause some discomfort if it's not fitted properly to their bodies."
Hunter's Home always needs volunteers to watch the house, give tours, clean, cook, and to do living history activities.
Staff and volunteers have also started going room by room throughout the house, removing anything not from the 19th century and putting back items that would have been there during that period.
"It's a lot of work and it takes time, but it's coming through. We can see the change," said Frazee.
The park has been closed since last summer after a fire scorched the nature trail area. According to staff, "unsavory" activities - including littering and drug use - had been occcuring in the park for a while. The playground equipment has been removed, and signs and barricades are up.
zThe park area is reverting to its natural state, and as soon as fences are installed, it will become the livestock area.
Through the use of old documents, the types of animals Murrell had are known and those will be acquired. These include mules, pigs, sheep, and cattle.
"That's what our purpose is, to be reflective of what they were doing," said Fowler. "He had a 130 head of sheep. I'm excited for the sheep, but we won't have nearly that size of flock."
He said having the animals will really make the site.
"It gives it a more realistic aspect of Hunter's Home, a better feel of a plantation in 1850 in the Cherokee Nation. This fills in the time period in the area before the Civil War," said Fowler. "There are no other living history farms in Oklahoma. The closest are in north Texas and around Kansas City.
Local dogs that run around the area killed the site's turkeys, but there are still chickens. Bees have already been introduced, and the first harvest brought 27 pounds of honey. Some is used for in the home and some is sold in the gift shop.
Funds are being raised and research is being completed so the orchards on the back of the hill can be re-established.
"We have to wait for the ideal weather so we can clear out the invasive species. We are going to do it in phases," said Frazee.
Fowler said the orchard used to contain apple and pear trees, along with a vineyard.
"We plan to grow a lot and put that orchard back," he said. "We can then have programming around apples."
The sheep will offer year-round programming, and these ideas could also generate income for the site.
While the site used to be free to visit, there is an admission charge, which came about due to state budget cuts. It's a part of the Oklahoma Historical Society, but only two salaries are paid for by the state.
"It takes a pretty good amount of money and time to keep this place running," said Frazee. "It's all off the work of our backs."
That's one reason more items are being added to the gift shop and to the land.
Check it out
For more information about Hunter's Home, visit www.okhistory.org/sites/huntershome or call 918-456-2751.
The address is 19479 E. Murrell Home Road in Park Hill.
