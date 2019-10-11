PARK HILL – For the 27th consecutive year, Hunter’s Home in Park Hill will be the backdrop for storytellers spinning yarns about the “Hunter’s Ghost” and other chilling accounts.
The event will be held Friday, Oct. 25, and Saturday, Oct. 26. Sessions will take place every 15 minutes beginning at 6:30 p.m., with the last session beginning at 8:15 p.m.
Ghost stories related to the 1845 mansion are documented as early as the 1930s. These and other scary tales about the historic home and its residents will be recounted by storytellers in period attire. Guests will tour the home and encounter various storytellers along the way. Hot cider and cookies will be available at the conclusion of the tour.
Tickets are $10 per person and reservations are required. Call 918-456-2751 to purchase tickets. Visa, Mastercard and Discover are accepted. This event is not recommended for children under eight years of age.
Regular hours of operation for Hunter’s Home, 19479 E. Murrell Home Road, are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about the Ghost Stories event or other programs, call 918-456-2751 or email huntershome@okhistory.org.
