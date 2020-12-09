Hunter’s Home shares history by offering recipes

To avoid forgetting the past, traditions have to be passed down from generation to generation: family heirlooms or sentimental and nostalgic items. That could also include recipes or methods from past centuries, and these are among the resources Hunter’s Home strives to keep alive.
During November, December and months into the future, Hunter’s Home will be showcasing various 19th-century recipes on its Facebook account, “Life at Hunter’s Home,” to teach participants about how life was like hundreds of years ago. Among the features are lessons on how to cook quail.
“We think it is important to teach people how meals were prepared in the past and the types of food that were eaten,” said Lisa Rutherford, historical interpreter at Hunter’s Home. “We like to show people the style of cooking that was done on the fire. We really just want to give people a glimpse into what life was like living here in the 19th century.”
Video demonstrations for the different recipes each month also come with a list of ingredients for people at home to follow along with. The quail recipe, for instance, calls for two quail per person, 2 cups of buttermilk, 2 eggs, 1 cup of wheat flour, and 2 cups of lard. Following the ingredients is a general walk-through of how to prepare the dish, but for further explanation, some videos are posted as well.
David Fowler, director at Hunter's Home, is the one in the videos doing the cooking. The upcoming video for preparing quail aims to give a historically accurate idea as to how the birds would be hunted and prepared.
Last month, Fowler had shown the audience how to prepare gumbis, a 19th-century recipe that combines cabbage, apples, onions and pork. That 22-minute long video is up on the Facebook group page with full instructions on how to prepare the meal.
“Well, this could be a meal on it’s own or a good side dish,” said Fowler about his gumbis. "It goes equally well with cornbread or sourdough bread. A good hard cider is a good beverage to pair it with, but it also matches well with a good, stout beer.”
Rutherford went on to share many other interesting historical facts about how life was at Hunter’s Home centuries ago.
“The Murrell family actually used to raise pigeons for food,” said Rutherford. “East of the house, they had pigeon coops that they raised them in. They ate the pigeons, and evidently, there were pheasants here, as well. Emily Murrell, George Murrell’s niece, visited here in the 1850s. From her diary, we found that she wrote about her aunt feeling ill, and she had gone out to shoot her a dove or pheasant to eat.”
For access to the “Life at Hunters Home” Facebook group, all one has to do is request access on the page. When the text box pops up asking if payment has been made, type in “December” to activate the free month's subscription. This will remain until Jan. 1, when the subscription requirement of $10 is to be reinstated.
While some recipes are posted already, the video demonstration for the quail is set to be posted Dec. 12.
