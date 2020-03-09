PARK HILL – With displays, discussions, and demonstrations, visitors can learn more about the women who took part in life at Hunter's Home during March, which is Women's History Month.
"Voices from Hunter’s Home: The Women" is the current program at the historical site. It spotlights Minerva Ross Murrell; her sisters, Amanda and Mary Jane; the enslaved workers, such as Susan Murrell, the seamstress, and Eliza, the cook; and Jennie Ross Cobb, the first curator of Hunter’s Home historic site.
“We’ll emphasize other women in the tours,” said Jennifer Frazee, historical interrupter. “Jennie Ross Cobb was the first person who turned the 19th-century house into what it is. That was in the 1950s, and everyone else has just been continuing it.”
The wood panel cutouts of certain residents that were put on display in February remain in the house, and Frazee said they had a good response from that program.
“People seemed glad to hear the history of it,” she said.
Women were vital to plantation life.
“The head women in the households went to school in some cases to learn about running it,” said Frazee. “It was women keeping the books. They had to make sure there was enough food and there were plenty of meats to feed the population here and to entertain. They had to keep track of all the spices – they were pretty expensive.”
While Eliza would have prepared the food, it is likely Minerva sat down with her to make the menus. Both women would have helped to decide what was planted in the garden and how much was needed. They would also consider what herbs were grown for medicines.
“From sources I found, when the enslaved got sick, they would come to the head mistress, who would distribute home remedies or call the doctor,” said Frazee.
Frazee said the enslaved women made sure the home looked good and functioned.
“Sylvia and Kitty, the house slaves, would have made sure the house was clean and neat and the guests had all the comforts they needed,” said Frazee. “Susan was making sure they had all the clothes and linens. She would build Minerva’s dresses and make sure they were up to fashion standards. She made all the linens, delicate lace work, and embroidery.”
Frazee said Minerva was George’s image.
“If she was accomplished and she dressed well, he looked better,” said Frazee. “They put women on a pedestal.”
Along with running the house, Minerva stayed busy in the community.
“Minerva was constantly helping people. She was often visiting others or had visitors. She was organizing quilting bees, sewing circles, and planning expeditions and trips to go and do fun stuff,” said Frazee. “She hosted Bible studies at home. She had the neighborhood kids around, feeding them and telling them stories.”
This month, interpreters will discuss the history of each particular program and the techniques used in the 19th century. They will be dressed in period clothing while demonstrating crafts and trades Thursday through Saturday.
“We’ll talk about it while showing how we’ve learned to do it,” said Frazee.
Lisa Rutherford, historical interrupter, sat on a porch Friday afternoon, using the sunlight to bead a purse. She will give a program on beading in April.
One project Frazee is working to create floor mats.
“They are the precursor to tile. It’s canvas and several layers of paint and a coating until it almost looks like linoleum,” she said. “You can paint them in all sorts of decorations, seal them, and buff them.”
The one currently in the kitchen is a replica made by Frazee of the original floor cloth.
Frazee said the site has been fairly busy lately.
“There are a good amount of folks wanting to check us out,” she said. “In April, we’ll get really busy, as we feature the artists of Hunter’s Home.”
The artists would have been those who did beading, weaving, wood joinery, faux graining, marbling, and more.
“It’s all the things we don’t think about that goes into decorating and making a house a home,” said Frazee.
To decorate or do crafts and hobbies, materials were needed.
“They could make them, but since George owned that general store, they could also buy them. A relative of his went back East often and could get things, and George went to New Orleans, which was a major hub for trade at that time,” said Frazee.
Check it out
Hunter’s Home, 19479 E. Murrell Home Road in Park Hill, is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For admission costs or more information, call 918-456-2751 or visit www.okhistory.org/huntershome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.