Hunter's Home to celebrate Minerva Ross' life, death, mourning process

While Hunter's Home is known for May Day and Christmas celebrations, and the life of a working farm, this month's programming will mainly focus on illness, death, and grieving - specifically related to Minerva Ross Murrell, George's first wife.
"Minerva was the lady of the house. The house was built for her," said Jennifer Frazee, historical interpreter.
Minerva suffered from the effects of malaria for much of the last five years of her life, but she was diagnosed with "bilious fever," which had to do with the theory of the 19th century of the imbalance of the body's humors: blood, black bile, yellow bile, and phlegm.
At Hunter's Home, January will be split into four parts to discuss medicines and treatments; the house during mourning; the era's mourning processes; and a celebration of the life of Minerva, who was 36 when she died.
With each new stage of the program, pamphlets for self-guided tours will be available. Information about Minerva's illness, treatments, and the way the family mourned was found in letters sent to and from family members, as well as from the diary George's niece, Emily, kept while visiting Hunter's Home in summer 1850.
"That is how we know a lot of Minerva's habits," said Frazee. "Plus, we have Dr. Brown's notes."
The sitting room features displays of medicines, containers, and a notebook of writings.
"Back then, they went to the garden as we go to Walmart or the store for medicines," said Frazee. "But the medicines they used to treat her were mainly chemicals."
One treatment was called blue mass, or calomel, and it was powdered mercury, which caused even more health problems.
On Jan. 14, the house will go into mourning. This is the first time for a program on mourning to be presented at Hunter's Home. The house will be decked out with items associated with the mourning process, with as much as artifacts will allow, according to Frazee.
During that period, the mirrors would be covered, clocks may have been stopped at the time of the person's death, rooms would be filled with flowers, and black ribbons or wreaths would be hung on the door or exterior of the house.
"The black ribbon on the door was so people who came by knew this house was in mourning. It was not just for the people going through the grieving process, but for visitors, so they didn't make any social faux pas," said Frazee.
Calling cards, invitations, and announcements would have had a black border on them.
"George could leave a card for someone, and that person would immediately know he had lost a person close to him," said Frazee. "As the border gets thinner, that's how far along they've gone through the process of mourning."
The body of the deceased would be laid out in the parlor. Frazee explained this was before commercial funeral services were available, but shows where the phrases "funeral parlor" and "living room" came from.
"In the 19th century, there was a formula to the grieving process," said Frazee. "Women bore the brunt of the process."
The women of the house would have cleaned Minerva and dressed before she was laid out in the parlor.
"Women were expected to be the spiritual glue of the family and household," said Frazee.
The third week of the program will focus on stages of the deep mourning.
"Time determines what they are able to do and wear," said Frazee. "Women were not allowed to go out to parties, for example."
The grieving process for men was three to six months, but for women, it was two years.
"That could be why it was two years before George married Amanda, Minerva's sister," said Frazee. "A lot of marriages at this time were contracts, a joining of two families. Minerva asked George to marry Amanda after she died."
Family members would dress for "deep mourning," according to Frazee.
"The closer you are to the deceased, the deeper you are to go into mourning. There would be no fanciness, no shiny stuff," she said. "Not everybody had money to dress in mourning, so they would dress as appropriately as they could afford."
Frazee and other historical interrupters have been making mourning dresses and outfits, which they will wear while doing activities the 19th century mourners may have done, such as making wreaths, embroidery, paintings, or jewelry from hair. Throughout the run of the program, they will add more color and jewelry to their outfits as they bring the house out of mourning.
Frazee said it's a good idea to reflect back to things like this.
"We're always talking about connecting to the past," she said. "They were so much more psychologically healthier than we are now, with giving time and space to make plans for the future without this person."
The month will be rounded off with a birthday celebration, marking the 201st anniversary of Minerva's birth.
"We will talk about ways people celebrated birthdays, including the gifts they received," said Frazee.
Frazee knows Amanda made a cake, and she is searching for the recipe.
She is basing a lot off of Emily's diary, as she wrote about her own birthday and other events at the Home.
"People should definitely come each week to see the full process," said Frazee. "We will have information on Facebook so people unable to come out can still benefit from it."
Check it out
Hunter's Home, 19479 E. Murrell Home Road in Park Hill, is open Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, including prices of admission, call 918-456-2751 or email huntershome@okhistory.org.
