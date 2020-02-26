PARK HILL – Women’s History Month at Hunter’s Home will see a continuation of the “Voices from Hunter’s Home” exhibit series.
During the month of March, Hunter’s Home will debut “Voices from Hunter’s Home: The Women,” an exhibit honoring the women who lived on the plantation and how they contributed to their home and society. Throughout the month, visitors can view displays about the women who lived and worked at the site, and can then tour the mansion and grounds to learn just what went into the running of a plantation this size.
Living history season is still in full swing, so visitors will see interpreters dressed in 19th-century clothing demonstrating crafts and trades of the era on Thursdays-Saturdays.
“Voices from Hunter’s Home: The Women” will feature Minerva Ross Murrell, first mistress of the plantation and the primary reason it exists; Jennie Ross Cobb, photographer and first curator of Hunter’s Home; Susan Murrell, enslaved seamstress who handled the clothing and fiber arts for the plantation; Eliza, enslaved cook who ensured visitors to the plantation received excellent southern hospitality; as well as other women integral to the story of the home.
Hunter’s Home, 19479 E. Murrell Home Road, is open Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For more information about this exhibit or other programs, call 918-456-2751 or email huntershome@okhistory.org.
