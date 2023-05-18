PARK HILL — Hunter’s Home in Park Hill will host a scavenger hunt at the historic home on Saturday, May 27, starting at 11 a.m.
This family-friendly activity will teach patrons about 19th-century items while participating in a scavenger hunt inside and outside Hunter’s Home. The activity is designed for children ages 6-12. They will receive a list of items to find. There will be prizes for those who complete the scavenger hunt. The event is free with regular admission fees.
For more information, call 918-456-2751. Hunter’s Home is at 19479 E. Murrell Home Road in Park Hill. It is Oklahoma’s only remaining pre-Civil War plantation home. Visit www.okhistory.org/huntershome to view admission prices.
Hunter’s Home is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society. The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve, and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites, and affiliates across the state. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs, and publications the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma. For more information about the OHS, visit www.okhistory.org.
