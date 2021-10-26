Hunter's Home delivers spooky stories on virtual tour

Spooks and things that go bump in the night are not always the scariest aspects of a haunted home.
Many homeowners claim to harbor paranormal activity in their Cherokee County residence, but the Hunter's Home in Park Hill has a reputation for haunting visitors. On Friday night, its organizers released a video on their Facebook page, "Life at Hunter's Home," that told some of the stories that are not normally addressed during its routine tours.
"Instead of telling the history of the house like we normally do, [the guides] are talking about stuff that we don't usually have to offer in our regular tours. It is fascinating in this aspect," said Jennifer Frazee, living history interpreter at Hunter's Home.
The virtual tour started at the front porch and went into each of the rooms where they told stories of ghostly happenings at the home. In one story, a resident mysteriously died after taking aim at a dog with a pistol at night.
Other stories depicted horror or tragedy that took place at the home.
"Stand Waitie broke into Hunter's Home after they raided Park Hill and ransacked the house. And from the step that I'm standing on is where Waitie stood as his men tore about the house and the dining here at Hunter's Home, taking everything of value while Ross and her daughter Eliza Jane Ross cowered in this room of what the men might do to them," said David Fowler, regional director of the Oklahoma Historical society.
After taking everything of value, Waitie took off Elizabeth Ross's shawl, which was the last thing of value, and walked out the door.
Last year, amid COVID, Frazee shared these kinds of spooky stories live on Facebook, but after technological concerns, the state pre-recorded the video.
"We wanted to make sure that everyone was able to see some good footage, so we went away and stayed late and filmed over the course of a couple of days the tour from throughout the house," said Frazee, who hosted a Q&A section at 8 p.m., following the release of the video at 7.
In addition to Fowler, Maddox Cott, who was recently brought on by the home, also told stories from the home.
"There's lots of good stories and we have different staff who are telling them, so you are getting fresh perspectives of the stories. It's really funny because as they talk about it, it is like hearing these stories for the first time because they are pulling out new ideas from them," said Frazee.
This year, as a request from their viewers, they also focused the camera on the house, and its individual rooms, rather than the storytellers themselves. They wanted to give an opportunity for viewers to see supernatural phenomena that may have taken place during the filming.
"I've looked at all the footage, but people can see different things than I have. I've made sure that whenever they were getting their film shots that they panned through so people could get a good look at the areas in the dark," said Frazee.
The movie will be posted to their Facebook page until the end of the month. Those who missed the event can view it by joining the Life and Hunter's Home Facebook page, which costs $10 and will give viewers access to other content.
