Guests at Hunter's Home could feel the kick of the recoil and smell the odor of black powder on June 17 as they shot replica firearms from the 19th century.
Seth Goff, a Hunter's Home historical interpreter, said the "19th-Century Weapons and Tools of Survival" workshop was created to spotlight the skills and knowledge of these firearms after it was forgotten over the years.
"It's one thing to see the firearm in a static museum; it's a completely different experience to pick that firearm up –or at least a reproduction that's a good copy of said firearm – and shoot it, because then you have an experience in common with a hunter or a soldier in the past," said Goff. "You get the full experience of the recoil and know what the bullet does to a target down range and in a safe manner."
Clayton Buzbee, who has used black powder guns before, said he had never shot anything like the 19th-century firearms. While Clayton went in expecting the guns would have a harder recoil, he said, the rifle kicked a little harder than a .22-caliber, and the shotgun's recoil resembled a .410.
Sue Teska, site director, said they decided to promote the workshop because it is a fitting topic for the time period, as most people were often armed in those days.
"I hope that people get interested in history," said Teska. "That's always our main focus, and however you get interested in history, that's great. If it's through antique weapons, that's wonderful. You just need that spark and then, from there it grows."
Goff said he hopes programs such as this one will bring more interest to the historic site and will allow him to share his hobby of early firearms with others. The program focused on various firearms from the 1840s-'50s and revealed insights into why a person from that time period might use the gun, such as for hunting, self-defense, or for recreational use.
Some of the firearms used during the demonstration included a reproduction of an 1841 Mississippi rifle and a reproduction of a 12-gauge double-barrel muzzleloading shotgun.
"These are reproduction just for safety," said Goff. "One day, it [may be] possible to shoot the 150-plus original if it's been kept in good shape, but for safety's sake, we just stuck with the reproductions today. To be legal, I can't recommend people shoot a 150-year-old gun. I have to shoot a reproduction, just to be safe. The metal quality is not the same."
Goff said he hopes participants will appreciate how much more difficult it was for people to "shoot back" during that time.
Clayton Buzbee, of Greenfield, Missouri, attended the demonstration with his wife, Susan, for Clayton's birthday weekend. Clayton said learning the ins and outs of loading and firing guns from that time period might be "mind-boggling" to those who have never shot such a firearm. The demonstration, Clayton said, taught everyone gun safety and how to care for a firearm, even if the gun was from several centuries ago.
"I think our youth are losing all of that knowledge," said Susan. "There's lots of historical sites people can take advantage of."
Clayton said he believes holding more firearm demonstrations like this one will help others learn more about history, and not just take it at face value.
"If you lose the history, you're bound to repeat it, and that's what scares me," said Clayton.
Goff said he plans to host similar demonstrations and programs in the future, including one workshop with single-shot pistols.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.