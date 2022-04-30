Hunter's Home 'Fleece to Fabric' sheep-shearing set

PARK HILL - Hunter's Home will host its "Fleece to Fabric" sheep shearing event on Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Visitors can observe the Hunter's Home staff as they shear the site's flock of heritage Merino sheep from 10 a.m. to noon. Other wool fiber arts activities like spinning and the various techniques of processing wool also will be demonstrated throughout the day until 4 p.m.
Hunter's Home is located at 19479 E. Murrell Home Road in Park Hill. Regular hours of operation are Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information about this program, call 918-456-2751, email huntershome@okhistory.org or follow Hunter's Home on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.