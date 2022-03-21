The Hunter’s Home welcomes guests to participate in its Living History program, and on April 18, historical interpreter Maddox Cott taught patrons how to make brooms from the 1800s.
The kind most likely used in the mid-1800s was the broomcorn broom. Cott explained that prior to the advent of broomcorn brooms, Americans used to use brooms made from twigs, which broke and were not as effective. By 1797, Livi Dickenson, a farmer in Hadley, Massachusetts, developed the broomcorn broom. By the mid-1800s, the Shakers standardized the practice and started to produce better-quality brooms.
At the Hunter’s Home, residents did not likely have access to Shaker brooms, which means residents would most likely make their brooms at the house. Unlike the Shaker broom, those of the time were woven, rather than tied with wire.
“We don’t know for certain, but we speculate with a lot of things out here. There’s gaps in the research. We only have so much research that we can take from. We have to take from what we know of the handicrafts of the time, what was happening on plantations of similar sizes at the time, and we can work off of that,” said Cott. “Based on what was done elsewhere, we ask, is it conceivable that they would have done that here?”
Some items were put on record. For example, historical interpreters have evidence the Hunter’s Home housed merino sheep, so to recreate that history, the plantation orders merino sheep.
“We have records that they performed certain medical treatments, so we can procure examples of those medical treatments, and we talk to the public about that. When it comes to living history, it tends to be more speculation because they weren’t writing down things like, ‘I made a broom today,’ or these types of mundane things," said Cott.
Based on what was recorded at other plantations of the time, Cott guesses that sorghum was woven into the broom handles.
“The difference between a shaker broom and this style of broom is this style of broom is tied on with twine. You weave the nurl – the stock of the broom corn plant – like a basket, and that creates this pattern,” he said.
Sue Teska is the new director of the Hunter’s Home, and she supports programming like this because it brings to life events of the past.
“It brings to life who we are and where we came from, and it keeps alive traditions that we don’t want to lose. It is important for the house because it brings dimension to it, and it is not just a bunch of things to look at. It is a living, breathing, history, which becomes alive,” said Teska.
She also said many people are becoming increasingly attracted to the arts of doing things as they have been done in the past.
“There’s a revival of living off the grid and getting back to nature. What we are doing is keeping it alive so it’s not lost,” she said.
