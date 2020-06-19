PARK HILL - The Hunter's Home historical site has partially reopened to the public, but activities are limited to outside.
"We still don't know when we'll open the house. It will probably be longer because of the spikes in [coronavirus] cases. We can't sanitize without destroying it all," said Jennifer Frazee, historical interpreter.
"Everyone who works here has someone who's immunocompromised."
The outside grounds are open with a reduced admission, and the hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday. Gift shop items are still available.
Visitors can still go in the springhouse and look into the other outbuildings, including the cabin.
No one will be allowed to walk in the gardens, as the produce is being harvested and sold to benefit Hunter's Home. When produce is available for sale, the information will be posted on the site's Facebook page. Curbside pick-up is available.
"There's no GMO [genetically modified organism], so it doesn't all come on all at once. When it's ripe, we pick what we can," said Frazee. "With things from the gardens, we normally feed volunteers when they come out. There are no events coming up, so we don't have a need to preserve it."
Antique Agriculture has been canceled, and Frazee said a decision hasn't been made about the annual ghost stories event and the Christmas open house.
The house is currently in off season, and this is the time interpreters use for research, artifact inventory, and deep cleaning of the house.
Informative panels that were inside the house have been moved to the side porch.
"It's a tour presentation so they can get an idea of what the house looks like," said Frazee.
Staff have been uploading several videos a month to YouTube, and tours of the house and its rooms are included, as are features on artifacts and former residents.
"The videos are so people not comfortable with coming here can still see it, and for people who do come out but can't go in the house," said Frazee. "That was in the works before all this happened, mainly for people who are disabled or live far away."
Check it out
Hunter's Home is at 19479 E. Murrel Road and the phone number is 918-456-2751. Visit www.okhistory.org/sites/huntershome, www.youtube.com/user/murrellhome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.