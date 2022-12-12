Hunter’s Home kicked off its Christmas season by welcoming guests to its annual open house Sunday, Dec. 11.
Sue Teska, site director of Hunter’s Home, said the open house is a way to express their gratitude for the area’s support and to begin the festivities for the holiday candlelight tours.
“We’ve changed a couple of things; we took the house back to its roots and decorated it in 1850s style, which is a little bit different than what everybody thinks of when they think of Christmas decorations,” said Teska.
The Hunter’s Home staff has spent the past summer trying to revert it to a 1850s living history farm.
Teska said people tend to envision the house being decorated like the late 19th or early 20th century, instead of the 1850s time period. She said during the 1850s, Christmas had just started to become a major holiday for Natives, so decorations were more minimal and mainly found in parlors or sitting rooms.
On Sunday, patrons participated in games, sang Christmas songs, and sampled food from the 1850s era, while also visiting with Santa Claus and exploring the house.
Molly Hutchins, a historical interpreter at Hunter’s Home, said the food was all created from 1850 recipes and made at the home to help give the event a more authentic feel. Some of the food included smoked sausage and cheese, ham, sugar plums, pickled vegetables, teacakes, gingerbread, hot apple cider, and more.
“It really adds to the tactile element to learning, which is important,” said Hutchins. “You can only get so much from reading out of a textbook. When you actually get to see, feel, taste, smell, and hear history, it emphasizes things more and makes it clearer on what that period was like.”
Kathy Ryals, a visitor, thinks having the holiday theme throughout the house helps people connect with what festivities were like in the past. Ryals, who has familial ties to the house, said she hopes patrons learned to be appreciative of modern conveniences.
“Not that they don’t [appreciate modern conveniences], but even more so to understand some of the challenges and difficulties our ancestors dealt with in their daily lives. They didn’t have dishwashers,” said Ryals.
The event was the first open house Hunter’s Home has hosted since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ryals considers it beneficial not just for the historic site, but for everyone who is starting to go back to normal after the pandemic. Teska thinks having the event helps instill the Christmas spirit.
“It’s just a good fun way to escape the stress of the holidays and remind you what Christmas is all about. It’s not the commercialism of today, but it was a holiday to be spent with your family and close friends, and that’s what we’re doing here today,” said Teska.
Hunter’s Home will be hosting holiday candlelight tours Dec. 13-17 from 4-8 p.m.
