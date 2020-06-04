Hunter's Home reopening delayed by preparations

Although they announced last week that Hunter's Home would reopen June 2, the staff and Oklahoma Historical Society have postponed the date.
"Due to unforeseen circumstances, our opening is delayed until further notice," said Lisa Rutherford, historical interpreter. "We hope to open very soon."
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the OHS staff was put on work-from-home status from mid-March until May 1.
"Much of our work could be done remotely, including research, working on social media presence, planning programming. We made new dresses and we took classes, tutorials, and webinars to increase our skill sets," said Rutherford. "We returned to work May 1, although the site is closed to visitors. We've been busy making changes to prepare for our reopening."
Rutherford said the site increased its social media presence; added a blog called "Root Hog or Die," huntershomeohs.wordpress.com/2020/05/06/root-hog-or-die; and added new videos to its YouTube channel, /www.youtube.com/user/murrellhome.
David Fowler, Hunter's Home director, was on site to care for animals, maintain the grounds and gardens, and take care of repairs and updates.
The house interior will remain closed to visitors because staff are unable to effectively disinfect artifacts and surfaces without damage, and the house doesn't allow for social distancing.
"We're moving our activities outside. We will schedule photo tours from the porches using the interpretive panels that visitors normally use for the self-guided house tour," said Rutherford. "Limited gift shop items are outside, but we're working on our online store so visitors can shop for pickup, curbside pickup, or we can ship."
Guests can still visit the smokehouse, springhouse, corncrib, cabin, poultry area, and view the apiary, which now has 10 hives. Only the immediate grounds are open, and the livestock interpretation area east of the house and the orchard trail remain closed.
"Our living history season is over, so we won't be in 19th-century clothing, but staff will be doing our daily farm and domestic tasks and guests are welcome to ask questions and chat with us with appropriate social distancing," said Rutherford. "Each of us has projects planned that visitors can observe. You might see us painting a floor cloth, doing watercolor, even making a broom."
Staff members will be wearing masks to protect visitors.
"We hope they will also wear masks to protect us. We are practicing social distancing and ask guests to remain 6 feet or more away from others who are not with them," Rutherford said.
The site is charging a temporarily reduced admission fee: $5, adults; $3, ages 62 and over; and $2, ages 6-18. There is no charge for children under 6, active military, veterans, and OHS members.
Group tours are canceled and will not be booked until further notice. All OHS-sponsored events have been canceled through July 31, and some may be cancelled beyond that date.
Check it out
For updates, follow Hunter's Home on various social media platforms, or Friends of the Murrell Home-Hunter's Home on Facebook. Call 918-456-2751.
