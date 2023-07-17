Hunter’s Home has reopened following some work to restore water to the building.
“It’s amazing how much you take water for granted until you don’t have it,” said Site Director Sue Teska.
The historic home was without water for four days, Teska said, which made it difficult to do everyday tasks like water the chickens or make a cup of coffee.
Hunter’s Home was closed to visitors from July 10-13 while the new waterline was put in.
June and July are the slower part of the season at Hunter’s Home, which us the only pre-Civil War plantation home remaining in Oklahoma.
Teska said that the staff members are working on farm chores and gardening, as well as some re-fencing work to prepare for some new woolly residents.
“We have a new batch of sheep that will be coming soon, within the new few weeks,” said Teska.
Staff have also returned the home’s back sitting room to the site.
This spot in Hunter’s Home used to house its offices, which have been moved out of the building.
“You can walk in the front door and see all through the back,” said Teska.
Teska said activity at Hunter’s Home should pick back up again in September.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.