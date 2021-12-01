Hunter’s Home fans might be happy to know that the museum’s private Facebook group, Life at Hunter’s Home, will be available for free throughout December, so they can enjoy the holidays with the site’s staff.
The Facebook page was created to give people an inside look at the home, which is now a living history farm. Built in 1845, it was the home of Minerva Ross Murrell, niece of Cherokee Chief John Ross, and her husband, George Murrell. The videos posted to the group page focus on what life was like for the family and how the farm operated.
The staff plans to feature a variety of merry activities, like cooking a demonstration, an ornament-making demonstration, and a behind-the-scenes “blog” of staff preparing the site for the holidays,
“I think we’re going to try to put some crafts, some recipes, and some Victorian Christmas traditions up,” said Maddox Cott. “I’m hoping we can get our Moravian star video up so people can have access to it.”
Those who join the online group will be able to see past videos the site has posted, as well. In October, the staff shared its annual spooky stories. And over the past year, videos on the history of certain artifacts and people who lived in the home have surfaced.
The site will be closed on Friday, when the house will be adorned with holiday ornaments, garland and more. So one video people can keep their eyes peeled for is a behind-the-scenes look at staff decorating the home.
Jennifer Frazze, former historical interpreter at Hunter’s Home, said the mansion will be dressed in 19th century Victorian trimmings.
“We put all the decorations out and we decorate that house from top to bottom, and then we also decorate the cabin," she said. "In years past, we’ve had a Christmas tree in each room that was decorated with a different theme, so I’m sure we’re going to continue that this year. It’s just really neat to be able to walk back into 19th century holidays, with period-appropriate Christmas trees, too, because they’re the small table-top ones that they used to use back then.”
Visitors will notice the home has some new features that were added in recent months, including the wooden, zig-zagged fence line on the property. Inside it, guests might also get a glimpse of the site’s sheep and their Australian shepherd, Milo.
Check it out
For those who want to visit Hunter’s Home in person, the site is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
