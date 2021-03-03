Hunter's Home to spotlight women this month

Throughout March, which is Women’s History Month, Hunter’s Home is highlighting some who lived in the historic house and what roles they filled on the plantation.
Hunter’s Home is offering free video tours throughout the month, giving virtual visitors an inside look to the women’s day to day lives and how they influenced the history of the iconic residence. The first video is slated to go up Friday, March 5, featuring Minerva Ross Murrell and a discussion on a day in her life.
“It kind of gets a little bit more into detail of the things that she was doing at this time and what some of her responsibilities were,” said Jennifer Frazee, historical interpreter. “A mistress of a plantation was actually a pretty big full-time job.”
Some of the other women to be featured include Mary Jane Ross, sister to Minerva, and Eliza Jane Ross, cousin to Minerva. Mary Jane lived in the home toward the end of the Civil War, while Eliza Jane experienced what it was like to live on the plantation during the war.
Frazee said that about 10 years before the Civil War, there was fighting between the Ross Party and the Treaty Party after Natives were forced to move west.
“So when the American Civil War started, all of those old animosities were still there,” she said. “So they started using the Civil War as an excuse to take revenge on things that happened post-Removal.”
There once was an orchard across the street from where Hunter’s Home sits today. According to information gathered by the historical interpreters, the area saw a great deal of gorilla warfare, and soldiers would ambush people as they went to the orchard.
“[Eliza Jane] happened to look out the window and see a little boy and a dog standing there in the middle of the field, while people are shooting all around them,” said Frazee. “She couldn’t get out there to get that boy until after it was all over with. She managed to get him and bring him back in. He survived with no physical harm, but I can’t imagine the mental trauma that came from that.”
Some of the stories surrounding the women at Hunter’s Home detail the jobs they had to take on as all the men went to war, such as operating the gristmill. The women had to deal with frequent raids from both sides of the conflict, and were on hand when Stand Watie’s men shot a member of the Ross family as he carried firewood across the creek.
“It was pure chaos here,” said Frazee.
Check it out
The videos will be available on Hunter’s Home Facebook page at no cost. Guests are encouraged to comment on the videos or Facebook page about the type of information they are interested in so the Hunter’s Home staff can consider future programming or video discussions. Guests can also email huntershome@okhistory.org or call 918-456-2751 for more information.
